RS Charts: Celine Dion’s ‘Courage’ Powers to Number One

Celine Dion swept to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart this week. Courage, her first release since 2016’s Encore un Soir, earned more than 120,000 album-equivalent units. The overwhelming majority of those came from album sales, which were boosted by a bundle offer tying albums to tickets for Dion’s Courage World Tour.

Dion’s robust sales helped her overwhelm Tory Lanez, who arrived at Number Two with Chixtape 5. The latest entry in Lanez’s long-running Chixtape series — which relies heavily on samples of prominent R&B hits from the Nineties and early 2000s — took in 92.1 million streams. Seven songs from the album debuted on the RS 100, joining “Jerry Sprunger,” a collaboration with T-Pain that also samples T-Pain’s old hit “I’m Sprung.”

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

A flurry of albums debuted just outside of the Top 10 on the latest RS 200. Lil Peep’s posthumous album Everybody’s Everything arrived at Number 12 with 29,100 album-equivalent units. The Frozen 2 soundtrack also enjoyed a strong showing — the movie itself took in $127 million opening weekend — clocking in at Number 14 behind 28,000 album-equivalent units. That was good enough to beat out the country group Lady Antebellum, who slid in to Number 15 with Ocean.

While the music industry often focuses on strong first-week debuts at the expense of all else, the rapper Rod Wave has taken a different approach. After debuting at Number 16 three weeks ago, he jumped up to Number 10 the following week and maintained that position on the latest RS 200. Ghetto Gospel earned 39.1 million streams.