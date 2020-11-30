RS Charts: BTS’ ‘BE’ Explodes to Number One

BTS BE was Number One by a landslide on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The succinct collection, just 28 minutes long, amassed more than 136,000 sales and 27.2 million streams. In addition, the eight songs on BE combined earned close to 242,000 downloads.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News came in at Number Two on the RS 200. The rapper easily out-streamed BTS, picking up more than 95 million streams. But BTS’ album sales and song downloads dwarfed Megan Thee Stallion’s, allowing the K-Pop group to pull out an easy victory on the albums chart.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore, a long-running Number One earlier this year, surged back to Number Three on this week’s chart. The jump was due to two factors: Swift premiered a new special on Disney+, and she released vinyl copies of Folklore to Target.

Top Albums The week of November 20, 2020 1 BE BTS NEW! Album Units 217.1K Album Units 217.1K Album Sales 136.7K Song Sales 241.7K Song Streams 27.2M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Life Goes On Blue & Grey Dynamite Top Songs Life Goes On Blue & Grey Dynamite Record Label 2 Good News Megan Thee Stallion NEW! Album Units 89.5K Album Units 89.5K Album Sales 11K Song Sales 21.7K Song Streams 95.3M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Body Cry Baby Savage Top Songs Body Cry Baby Savage Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 3 folklore Taylor Swift Album Units 68.4K Album Units 68.4K Album Sales 26.9K Song Sales 8.2K Song Streams 24.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 18 Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Top Songs exile the 1 cardigan Record Label Republic Republic 4 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 59.2K Album Units 59.2K Album Sales 4.7K Song Sales 10K Song Streams 67.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Record Label Republic Republic 5 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 50.1K Album Units 50.1K Album Sales 305 Song Sales 5.6K Song Streams 67.8M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 21 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, Christmas music is starting to put the albums chart in a chokehold. Michael Buble’s Christmas reached Number Ten (28.4 million streams) on the latest RS 200 — meaning this nearly decade-old holiday set was more popular than all new albums except those from BTS and Megan Thee Stallion.

Buble was trailed by Carrie Underwood’s Christmas set, My Gift, which reached Number 12, buoyed by 20,000 sales and 10.4 million streams. Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas was in hot pursuit at Number 13 (9,100 sales, 14.9 million streams). Also in the Top 25: Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas (Number 19) and Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas (Number 22). These albums proved more enticing to listeners than new albums from Jeezy (Number 23) and Saint JHN (Number 34), along with new EPs from DaBaby (Number 39) and Meek Mill (Number 43).

Next week, expect Bad Bunny’s surprise release El Último Tour Del Mundo to debut high on the chart. See the full RS 200 here.