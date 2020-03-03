 RS Charts: BTS 'Map of the Soul: 7' Debuts at Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: BTS ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Debuts at Number One

Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ozzy Osbourne also launched new albums in the Top Five

By

BTS

BTS have the most popular album in the country.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

BTS easily won the race for Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Map of the Soul: 7, which includes some tracks from last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona along with plenty of new material, earned 218,000 units in its first week. (Direct-to-consumer sales were not included in BTS’s total.)

Thanks to strong sales, BTS prevented Youngboy Never Broke Again from earning his second straight Number One album. Still Flexin, Still Steppin debuted at Number Two with more than 115 million streams, 60 million streams more than Map of the Soul: 7. In October, the rapper arrived at Number One with AI Youngboy 2

The two new albums displaced a pair of former Number Ones, Justin Bieber’s Changes, which fell to Number Three (68.3 million streams), and Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which dropped to Number Four (84.9 million streams). Ozzy Osbourne debuted at Number Five with Ordinary Man. He racked up only 13.2 million streams, but sold more than 46,000 albums. 

The Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

A handful of other new albums debuted on the top half of the RS 200. Grimes’ arrived at Number 32 with Miss Anthropocene, which sold more than 9,000 copies and amassed nearly 7 million streams. In addition, Royce da 5’9″ landed at Number 66 with The Allegory, and Young Nudy’s Anyways launched at Number 87.

