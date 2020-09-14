RS Charts: Big Sean’s ‘Detroit 2’ Debuts at Number One

Big Sean’s Detroit 2 debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, ending the record-setting six-week reign of Taylor Swift’s Folklore. The rapper earned more than 80 million streams and more than 30,000 downloads, good enough to propel him past two posthumous albums, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (Number Two) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (Number Three). Detroit 2 marks the first new full-length from Big Sean in three-and-a-half years.

6ix9ine debuted at Number Four on the RS 200 with TattleTales, his first album since being released from prison earlier this year. The remarkably durable Hamilton cast recording rounded out the Top Five, earning another 49.4 million streams. Folklore, meanwhile, fell from Number One to Number Six, pulling in 42,900 units in its seventh week on the RS 200.

Rap albums with long streaming-tails continued to dominate the upper reaches of the RS 200: Lil Baby’s My Turn (Number Seven, 46.5 million streams), DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby (Number 10, 35.6 million streams), Rod Wave’s Pray 4 Love (Number 11, 34 million streams), and Polo G’s The Goat (Number 12, 33.3 million streams). These albums have been a more-or-less constant fixture of the Top 20 since they were released.

The biggest debut outside of the Top Ten belonged to the Rolling Stones. The deluxe edition of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup arrived at Number 14 on the RS 200. (In England, it debuted at Number One.) The deluxe version encompasses rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes from the recording sessions along with a new stereo mix of the original album, a complete show from the accompanying tour, and three previously unreleased tracks from the same period.

The only other new release to crack the top half of the RS 200 belonged to the rising country act Hardy. A Rock, his official debut album, earned more than 15 million streams, arriving at Number 22.

See the full RS 200 chart here.