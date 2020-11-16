RS Charts: Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Repeats at Number One

Ariana Grande’s Positions spent a second consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Grande’s set earned 7,300 sales and 91.5 million streams. Positions was trailed by Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, a former Number One that picked up another 73.2 million streams last week.

The Australian rapper the Kid Laroi landed at Number Three with the deluxe edition of Fuck Love, which originally came out in July. The music industry has become increasingly enamored with the idea of re-releasing recent albums with some new songs attached. The Kid Laroi added seven new songs to Fuck Love, incorporating features from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Machine Gun Kelly; the rebooted album amassed 67.2 million streams.

Nav enjoyed the only Top Ten debut with Emergency Tsunami, which arrived at Number Eight. The rapper earned 6,400 sales and 30.2 million streams. Trippie Redd’s Pegasus, which debuted at Number Two on last week’s chart, fell to Number 15 on the latest ranking.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

King Von’s catalog surged on the RS 200 in the aftermath of his death earlier this month, with all three of his full-length projects reaching the chart. The recently released Welcome to O’Block jumped to Number Five, amassing 49.3 million streams. Grandson, Vol. 1, which was originally released last year, reached Number 50 (17.3 million streams) while Levon James arrived at Number 156.

Few other new albums impacted the top half of the latest RS 200. Kylie Minogue’s Disco was an exception, arriving at Number 32 largely on the strength of 8,400 sales. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey continued her steady seasonal climb on the RS 200, as her Merry Christmas album moved to Number 29. Two other Christmas albums are also performing well already, even though it’s not even Thanksgiving: Michael Buble’s Christmas (Number 38) and Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas (Number 44).

See the full RS 200 here.