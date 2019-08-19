RS Charts: Slipknot Debuts at Number One on Top 200

New albums took up the top three positions on the RS 200 this week, as Slipknot, Rick Ross, and Trippie Redd all enjoyed solid debuts. Slipknot led the pack by earning 93,000 album-equivalent units, the majority of which came from sales. (The band used a bundle tied to an upcoming tour to help boost their numbers.) Ross’ Port of Miami II came in second, thanks to a robust 60 million streams. And Trippie Redd took third with a similarly impressive streaming showing — 58.7 million streams spread across 13 tracks.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from the debuts, the chart’s upper reaches remained relatively static from the previous week. Two former Number Ones, Drake’s Care Package and NF’s The Search, held on in the Top Ten. Long-running hit albums from Khalid and Billie Eilish continue to bring listeners back each week.

Outside of the Top Ten, Bazzi, the Atlantic Records signee still hunting for his next “Mine,” debuted at Number 16 with Soul Searching. And Bon Iver arrived at Number 22 with i,i.