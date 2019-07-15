RS Charts: J. Cole’s Dreamville Comp Debuts Atop Top 200 Album Chart

J. Cole’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The collaborative LP – which features J. Cole surrounded by guests like Vince Staples, DaBaby, J.I.D., Ty Dolla $ign, Saba and a bevy of artists signed to Cole’s Dreamville label – combined for 94,000 album units in its first week of release, including 11,000 copies from traditional sales and 106 million streams.

Only two more albums impacted the Top 20 on the latest RS Album Chart: Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo bowed at Number Five with 39,600 album units, while Jaden Smith’s ERYS entered at Number 15 and 18,000 album units.

Lil Nas X’s 7 EP rose two spots to finish the week at Number Two, one spot ahead of last week’s Number One album, Chris Brown’s Indigo. Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? compiled another 42,000 album units on its way to Number Four.

The back half of the Top 10 featured all returnees: Khalid’s Free Spirit at Number Six, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Number Seven, Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins at Number Eight, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Nine and Mustard’s Perfect Ten at Number 10.

Another noteworthy debut, down at Number 167, is Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series, Season 3. Due to Rolling Stone chart rules, streams of pre-recorded music featured on various artist compilations, like soundtracks, do not count toward album units. Thus, as classic songs by the Who, Madonna, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more bolster this soundtrack, Stranger Things 3‘s placement is fueled entirely by its 4,600 traditional album sales.

The Rolling Stone Albums chart tracks the most popular albums of the week in the United States. Albums are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.