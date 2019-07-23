RS Charts: Ed Sheeran Debuts at Number One on Top 200 Albums Chart

Ed Sheeran’s new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project debuted atop the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week of July 12th through July 18th. The album, which features an all-star list of collaborators like Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Eminem and Bruno Mars, combined for 140,500 album units in its first week, including 57,800 copies from traditional sales and 89 million streams.

Last week’s Number One record, J. Cole’s collaborative compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III, fell to Number Three, moving 47,000 album units with 59.6 million streams. Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? once again proved its staying power, jumping from Number Four to Number Two with 47,100 album units. Lil Nas X and Chris Brown closed out the Top Five, as the “Old Town Road” rapper’s debut project 7 fell at Number Four with 41,400 album units, just edging out Brown’s latest LP, Indigo, which moved 41,000 album units.

Elsewhere, DaBaby’s debut album, Baby on Baby, leapt from Number 13 to Number Eight with 22,700 album units, thanks in part to his surging song, “Suge,” which landed at Number 10 on the RS Top 100 Songs chart with 14 million streams. The rest of the Top 10 featured regulars such as Khalid’s Free Spirit at Number Six (28,900 album units), Post Malone’s Beerbongs and Bentleys at Number 7 (23,400 album units), the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at Number Nine (22,100 album units) and the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins at Number 10 (22,000 album units).

Outside the Top 10, Mississippi MC Big K.R.I.T. and pop singer Banks both notched impressive debuts. The former’s latest project, K.R.I.T. Iz Here, landed at Number 16 with 20,1000 album units and 15.4 million streams, while Banks’ new album, III hit Number 19 with 16,900 album units and 6.2 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Albums chart tracks the most popular albums of the week in the United States. Albums are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.