RS Charts: Chris Brown’s ‘Indigo’ Debuts at Number One on Top 200 Albums Chart

Chris Brown’s new LP Indigo debuted atop Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart, with the singer’s ninth studio album moving a total of 110,000 units in its first week of release.

The 32-song Indigo, Brown’s follow-up to 2017’s similarly expansive Heartbreak on a Full Moon, was propelled to the top spot by 34,000 copies sold as well as over 90 million streams following its June 28th release.

The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock” also bowed inside the Top 10 as the rock duo’s latest earned more than 47,000 total units. Other debuts in the Top 10 include super-producer Mustard’s star-studded Perfect Ten at Number Six and J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s long-teased collaboration LP Oasis at Number Seven. Another collaboration album, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s Bandana, earned more than 15,000 units and debuted at Number 24.

The Rolling Stone Albums chart tracks the most popular albums of the week in the United States. Albums are ranked by Album Units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Among the returnees on the latest Top 200 Albums chart, Billie Eilish crept up one spot from last week as her When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? repositioned itself at Number Two with 47,000 units sold. Lil Nas X’s 7 (Number Four) and Khalid’s Free Spirit (Number Five) held strong in the Top Five for a second straight week.

Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins (Number Eight), DaBaby’s Baby on Baby (Number Nine) and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack (Number 10) rounded out the chart’s Top 10. Just missing the cut: The official release – finally – of Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap, which opened at Number 13 following its first week on streaming services and digital music stores. Chance the Rapper also re-released another old mixtape, 10 Day, which debuted at Number 153.