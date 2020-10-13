 21 Savage, Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode 2' Tops RS 200 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Sharon Van Etten's New Song From Pepe the Frog Documentary
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: 21 Savage, Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Debuts at Number One

Four Van Halen albums chart following the death of Eddie Van Halen

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
21 Savage performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

21 Savage performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The sequel to 2016’s Savage Mode, which features guest appearances from Drake and Young Thug, earned 182 million streams across its 15 tracks. In addition, listeners downloaded more than 22,000 copies of the album. 

Only a few releases amassed more downloads than Savage Mode II; one of them was Blackpink’s The Album, which debuted at Number Two on the RS 200. The K-Pop ensemble sold over 90,000 copies of The Album, a number boosted by merchandise bundles. The Album also earned 28.3 million streams. 

Three other new albums debuted in the Top Ten: My Life 4Hunnid from the rapper YG at Number Four, Mama’s Boy from the pop group Lany at Number Five, and Anniversary from the R&B singer Bryson Tiller at Number Six. Both YG and Lany’s first-week totals were skewed towards album sales, likely because both artists offered a number of merchandise-album bundles. Tiller, in contrast, was boosted primarily by over 60 million streams. 

Top Albums

The week of October 2, 2020
1

SAVAGE MODE II

Metro Boomin, 21 Savage
NEW!
Album Units 166.4K
2

THE ALBUM

Blackpink
NEW!
Album Units 114.5K
3

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 64.7K
4

My Life 4Hunnid

YG
NEW!
Album Units 63.3K
5

mama's boy

LANY
NEW!
Album Units 55K

After debuting at Number One last week, Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall fell to Number Seven. 

Related

21 Savage performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s 'Savage Mode II' is a Near-Perfect Sequel to a Trap Classic
Producer Ted Templeman Remembers Eddie Van Halen: 'He Wasn't Just a Shredder'

Related

Britney Spears and Madonna - 2003 VMAs Kiss
32 Most Outrageous MTV VMAs Moments
18 Great Bruce Springsteen Collaborations

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, veteran stars with new releases made their presence felt on the RS 200. Bon Jovi’s 2020 arrived at Number 18, thanks mostly to album sales, followed closely by Mariah Carey’s Rarities (Number 20) and Dolly Parton’s seasonally appropriate A Holly Dolly Christmas (Number 21). 

And following the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen, four Van Halen albums surged on the RS 200. The leader was Van Halen, which jumped to Number 33 after selling 5,600 copies and amassing 10.7 million streams. 1984 leapt to Number 43, selling 3,700 copies and picking up 9.7 million streams. In addition, a greatest hits compilation arrived at Number 167, and 5150 landed at Number 169.

In This Article: 21 Savage, Eddie Van Halen, Metro Boomin, RS Charts, Van Halen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.