RS Charts: 21 Savage, Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Debuts at Number One

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The sequel to 2016’s Savage Mode, which features guest appearances from Drake and Young Thug, earned 182 million streams across its 15 tracks. In addition, listeners downloaded more than 22,000 copies of the album.

Only a few releases amassed more downloads than Savage Mode II; one of them was Blackpink’s The Album, which debuted at Number Two on the RS 200. The K-Pop ensemble sold over 90,000 copies of The Album, a number boosted by merchandise bundles. The Album also earned 28.3 million streams.

Three other new albums debuted in the Top Ten: My Life 4Hunnid from the rapper YG at Number Four, Mama’s Boy from the pop group Lany at Number Five, and Anniversary from the R&B singer Bryson Tiller at Number Six. Both YG and Lany’s first-week totals were skewed towards album sales, likely because both artists offered a number of merchandise-album bundles. Tiller, in contrast, was boosted primarily by over 60 million streams.

Top Albums The week of October 2, 2020 1 SAVAGE MODE II Metro Boomin, 21 Savage NEW! Album Units 166.4K Album Units 166.4K Album Sales 22.3K Song Sales 10.1K Song Streams 182M Record Label Slaughter Gang Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Runnin Mr. Right Now Snitches & Rats Top Songs Runnin Mr. Right Now Snitches & Rats Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang 2 THE ALBUM Blackpink NEW! Album Units 114.5K Album Units 114.5K Album Sales 90.7K Song Sales 23K Song Streams 28.3M Record Label YG Entertainment Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Lovesick Girls Ice Cream Bet You Wanna Top Songs Lovesick Girls Ice Cream Bet You Wanna Record Label YG Entertainment YG Entertainment 3 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 64.7K Album Units 64.7K Album Sales 879 Song Sales 8.7K Song Streams 86.4M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings What You Know Bout Love Top Songs For the Night Mood Swings What You Know Bout Love Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 4 My Life 4Hunnid YG NEW! Album Units 63.3K Album Units 63.3K Album Sales 46.9K Song Sales 3.6K Song Streams 19.8M Record Label Def Jam Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Blood Walk Out on Bail Rodeo Top Songs Blood Walk Out on Bail Rodeo Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 5 mama's boy LANY NEW! Album Units 55K Album Units 55K Album Sales 45.9K Song Sales 1.5K Song Streams 10.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs heart won't let me cowboy in LA you! Top Songs heart won't let me cowboy in LA you! Record Label Interscope Interscope

After debuting at Number One last week, Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall fell to Number Seven.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, veteran stars with new releases made their presence felt on the RS 200. Bon Jovi’s 2020 arrived at Number 18, thanks mostly to album sales, followed closely by Mariah Carey’s Rarities (Number 20) and Dolly Parton’s seasonally appropriate A Holly Dolly Christmas (Number 21).

And following the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen, four Van Halen albums surged on the RS 200. The leader was Van Halen, which jumped to Number 33 after selling 5,600 copies and amassing 10.7 million streams. 1984 leapt to Number 43, selling 3,700 copies and picking up 9.7 million streams. In addition, a greatest hits compilation arrived at Number 167, and 5150 landed at Number 169.