RS Charts: 21 Savage, Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ Repeats at Number One

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The album amassed 81.6 million streams and 1,400 downloads, just enough to beat out Pop Smoke’s posthumous release Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which racked up 85.7 million streams but less than 700 downloads.

As Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” surged to Number Three on the RS 100 thanks to a viral wave of interest that started on TikTok, the album which includes the track, 1977’s Rumours, climbed from Number 15 to Number Nine. Rumours is already one of the most popular albums of all time — it’s been certified a whopping 20 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It was downloaded an additional 3,400 times last week, and it also earned 26.7 million streams.

As fans rediscovered “Dreams,” other Fleetwood Mac releases also saw an uptick in listening: The group’s self-titled 1975 album moved up from Number 58 to Number 44 thanks to 14.3 million streams and more than 10,000 song downloads.

Top Albums The week of October 9, 2020 1 SAVAGE MODE II Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Album Units 65K Album Units 65K Album Sales 1.4K Song Sales 3.3K Song Streams 81.6M Record Label Slaughter Gang Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Mr. Right Now Runnin Glock in My Lap Top Songs Mr. Right Now Runnin Glock in My Lap Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 63.9K Album Units 63.9K Album Sales 632 Song Sales 7.9K Song Streams 85.7M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 15 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Legends Never Die Juice Wrld Album Units 46.3K Album Units 46.3K Album Sales 3.5K Song Sales 5.8K Song Streams 60.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Top Songs Come & Go Wishing Well Smile Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 34.7K Album Units 34.7K Album Sales 113 Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 46.9M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 33 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred The Bigger Picture Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred The Bigger Picture Record Label Capitol Capitol 5 Tickets To My Downfall Machine Gun Kelly Album Units 34K Album Units 34K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 6.1K Song Streams 37.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs my ex's best friend forget me too Bloody Valentine Top Songs my ex's best friend forget me too Bloody Valentine Record Label Interscope Interscope

Rumours ended up being more popular than any new album that debuted on the RS 200 last week. The biggest debut belonged to Trey Songz, who landed at Number 14 with Back Home, which sold 5,200 copies and amassed 21.2 million streams. Skeleton, the new release from the country duo the Brothers Osborne, arrived at Number 42 thanks to 7,2000 sales and 6.2 million streams.

Listeners continued to flock to old Van Halen albums in the weeks following the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen fell from Number 33 to Number 53, but still earned more than 8.3 million streams, while 1984 was not far behind at Number 61, with 8.2 million streams.

