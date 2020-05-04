RS Charts: Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s ‘The Scotts’ Explodes to Number One With Help From Fortnite

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s “The Scotts” debuted at the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart thanks to more than 32 million streams and more than 68,000 downloads. Scott and Cudi first unveiled the track during a virtual event in the game Fortnite that attracted 12 million players.

No song came close to challenging “The Scotts” for Number One. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” jumped to Number Two with 17.4 million streams, boosted partially by a Beyonce remix. (The new version of the song was unveiled on Wednesday, so it’s full commercial impact won’t be felt until next week’s chart.) “Righteous,” the first posthumous single from the rapper Juice WRLD, debuted at Number Three with almost 21 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs The week of April 24, 2020 17 Sicko Mode Travis Scott Song Units 75K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 63 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities Fresno-Visalia, CA Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Houston, TX Song Streams 9.3M Top Cities Fresno-Visalia, CA Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Houston, TX Record Label Epic Records 18 I Hope Gabby Barrett Song Units 71.6K Peak Position 14 Weeks on Chart 21 Record Label Top Cities Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, IA Lexington, KY Charleston-Huntington, WV Song Streams 7.9M Top Cities Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, IA Lexington, KY Charleston-Huntington, WV Record Label 19 Highest in the Room Travis Scott Song Units 71.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 30 Record Label Top Cities Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Song Streams 9.5M Top Cities Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Record Label 20 Death Bed Powfu Song Units 69.4K Peak Position 12 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Independent Top Cities Phoenix, AZ Salt Lake City, UT Honolulu Song Streams 8.7M Top Cities Phoenix, AZ Salt Lake City, UT Honolulu Record Label Independent 21 goosebumps Travis Scott NEW! Song Units 69.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 57 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities Houston, TX Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Antonio, TX Song Streams 9M Top Cities Houston, TX Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Antonio, TX Record Label Epic Records

Ripples from Scott’s Fortnite event weren’t just felt at the top of the RS 100: “Sicko Mode” leapt from Number 89 to Number 17, while “Highest in the Room” climbed from Number 64 to Number 19. Listeners also revisited the 2016 track “Goosebumps,” which was not on the RS 100 last week but jumped to Number 21.

Aside from Scott, the man responsible for most of the new tracks on the latest songs chart was Youngboy Never Broke Again. The rapper launched nine tracks from 38 Baby 2 on to the RS 100, led by “Ain’t Easy” (Number 45) and “Diamonds” (Number 48).

Next week, expect songs from Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes to control the upper reaches of the chart.