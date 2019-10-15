RS Charts: Travis Scott’s ‘Highest in the Room’ Explodes to Number One

Travis Scott’s new single “Highest in the Room” debuted at Number One on the RS 100 with 45.5 million streams — more than twice as many as the Number Two single, Juice WRLD’s “Bandit,” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again. Scott also boosted sales of “Highest in the Room” by bundling downloads of the track with new merchandise made available for a limited time only. “Highest in the Room” was co-produced by Oz and Nik D; it marks the first new music from Scott since his 2018 album Astroworld.

The gap between “Highest in the Room” and “Bandit” is especially impressive considering that the latter single features two streaming juggernauts, Juice WRLD (three billion streams so far this year, according to Alpha Data) and Youngboy Never Broke Again (3.7 billion). Despite being lapped by the Number One single, “Bandit” still earned 22.9 million streams and an additional 4,900 downloads. “Bandit” was co-written and produced by Nick Mira, who is also responsible for massive Juice WRLD singles like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same.”

In a busy week at the top of the RS 100, another new song also debuted in the Top Three: “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration between Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. What the song lacked in streams — 13 million — it made up for in sales: With more than 53,000 downloads, it was the most-purchased track of the week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, the latest RS 100 belonged to Summer Walker: She enjoyed 18 different entries on the chart. Most of these were new songs from her just-released Over It album, which was executive produced by London on da Track.