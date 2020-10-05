 RS Charts: Travis Scott's 'Franchise' Debuts at Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Travis Scott’s ‘Franchise’ Debuts at Number One

Scott’s collaboration with M.I.A. and Young Thug dethrones Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

Travis Scott performs at Made in America - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Travis Scott's new single includes contributions from M.I.A. and Young Thug.

Arik McArthur/WireImage/Getty Images

Travis Scott’s “Franchise” debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, ending the multi-week reign of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Scott’s low-slung collaboration with Young Thug and M.I.A. earned 15.5 million streams and nearly 36,000 downloads. While “WAP” still out-streamed “Franchise,” Scott’s high download count was enough to power him to Number One. “WAP” fell to Number Two. 

Aside from Scott’s high-flying debut, the Top Ten remained mostly stagnant, with 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade” maintaining their positions on the top of the RS 100. Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” enjoyed a massive spike in consumption following the release of a viral video in which a man rides a skateboard, swigs cranberry juice, and blisses out to the 1977 hit. The clip has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and “Dreams” amassed more than seven million streams, jumping to Number 24. 

Top Songs

The week of September 25, 2020
1

FRANCHISE

Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.
NEW!
Song Units 218.2K NEW!
2

WAP

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 181.4K
3

Mood

24kgoldn
Song Units 143.1K
4

Laugh Now Cry Later

Drake feat. Lil Durk
Song Units 134.1K
5

Lemonade

Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav
Song Units 133.1K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday. 

Aside from Scott and Fleetwood Mac, there were few major debuts on this week’s RS 100. Machine Gun Kelly launched several new songs onto the chart following the release of his Number One album Tickets to My Downfall. The leader was “Forget Me Too,” a collaboration with Halsey that racked up 8.7 million streams. In addition, “Bloody Valentine” arrived at Number 40, while “Drunk Face” and “All I Know” debuted on the chart as well. “My Ex’s Best Friend,” a Machine Gun Kelly single released in August, also climbed into the Top Ten this week. 

In This Article: Cardi B, Fleetwood Mac, M.I.A., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, RS Charts, Travis Scott, Young Thug

