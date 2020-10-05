RS Charts: Travis Scott’s ‘Franchise’ Debuts at Number One

Travis Scott’s “Franchise” debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, ending the multi-week reign of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Scott’s low-slung collaboration with Young Thug and M.I.A. earned 15.5 million streams and nearly 36,000 downloads. While “WAP” still out-streamed “Franchise,” Scott’s high download count was enough to power him to Number One. “WAP” fell to Number Two.

Aside from Scott’s high-flying debut, the Top Ten remained mostly stagnant, with 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade” maintaining their positions on the top of the RS 100. Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” enjoyed a massive spike in consumption following the release of a viral video in which a man rides a skateboard, swigs cranberry juice, and blisses out to the 1977 hit. The clip has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and “Dreams” amassed more than seven million streams, jumping to Number 24.

Top Songs The week of September 25, 2020 1 FRANCHISE Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A. NEW! Song Units 218.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Song Streams 15.5M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 2 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 181.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 23M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 143.1K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 18M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 4 Laugh Now Cry Later Drake feat. Lil Durk Song Units 134.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 5 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 133.1K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Scott and Fleetwood Mac, there were few major debuts on this week’s RS 100. Machine Gun Kelly launched several new songs onto the chart following the release of his Number One album Tickets to My Downfall. The leader was “Forget Me Too,” a collaboration with Halsey that racked up 8.7 million streams. In addition, “Bloody Valentine” arrived at Number 40, while “Drunk Face” and “All I Know” debuted on the chart as well. “My Ex’s Best Friend,” a Machine Gun Kelly single released in August, also climbed into the Top Ten this week.