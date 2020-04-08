RS Charts: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Is Number One in Quiet Week

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, surging in the aftermath of the official release of the singer’s new full-length, After Hours. Roddy Ricch’s long-running hit “The Box” continues to perform strongly after more than four months on the chart; it hovered at Number Two this week.

The biggest debut this week belonged to Nav, who is signed to the Weeknd’s label XO Records: “Turks,” a collaboration with the streaming stars Gunna and Travis Scott, arrived at Number Four. The martial track is produced by Wheezy, who is also responsible for hits like Meek Mill and Drake’s “Going Bad” and Future’s “Crushed Up.”

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

It was a relatively quiet week for new releases on the latest RS 100. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album spawned two chart entries, “Break My Heart” (Number 11) and “Physical” (Number 70). PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It,” featuring vocals from Rihanna, arrived at Number 23.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In the absence of powerhouse new releases, viral sensations continued to rise on the chart. Lil Mosey moved into the Top Ten with “Blueberry Faygo,” which continues to entice streamers. Powfu’s “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head),” a collaboration with Beabadoobee that has soundtracked more than three million videos on the app TikTok, also moved into the Top 20.