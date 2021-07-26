RS Charts: The Kid Laroi Holds at Number One With ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which features a verse from Justin Bieber, amassed 25.3 million streams, down slightly from 30.8 million during launch week.

BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” co-written by Ed Sheeran, fell to Number Four (6.6 million streams) on the latest chart after debuting at Number Two. BTS’ other hit, “Butter,” rebounded to Number Three with seven million streams.

After debuting high on the chart last week, both Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” and Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix fell out of the Top Ten. Malone’s track settled at Number 11 (11.3 million streams), while Bia’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj dropped to Number 25 (8.7 million streams).

Meanwhile, Doja Cat’s “Ain’t Shit” climbed from Number 13 to Number Nine on the strength of 13.2 million streams. With her SZA collaboration “Kiss Me More” at Number Six, Doja Cat joined BTS as the only artist with two entries in the Top Ten. She has six entries on the latest chart overall as a lead or featured vocalist, and four in the Top 25.

Top Songs The week of July 16, 2021 1 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 205.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Song Streams 25.3M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 167K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 21M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Interscope Interscope 3 Butter BTS Song Units 167.4K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA San Diego, CA Song Streams 7M Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA San Diego, CA Record Label BigHit Entertainment BigHit Entertainment 4 Permission to Dance BTS Song Units 136.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Honolulu San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 6.6M Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Honolulu San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label BigHit Entertainment 5 Levitating Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby Song Units 116.7K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 41 Record Label Warner Bros. Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) New York, NY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 14.3M Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) New York, NY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The biggest debut of the week belonged to Normani and Cardi B, who launched at Number 10 with “Wild Side.” Pop Smoke launched the most new songs onto the RS 100, charting a slew of tracks from the posthumous album Faith. The leader was “Tell the Vision” with Kanye West and Pusha T, which reached Number 23 (9.3 million streams). “Bout a Million” with 42 Dugg and 21 Savage also landed in the Top 40.

Next week, expect Lil Nas X’s new single “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow to land high on the RS 100. Two other collaborations, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” and Smiley and Drake’s “Over the Top,” are also likely to perform well.

See the full RS 100 here.