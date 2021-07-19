RS Charts: The Kid Laroi Earns First Number One With ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” featuring a verse from Justin Bieber. The single, which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others, contrasts the Kid Laroi’s hoarse urgency with Bieber’s airy delivery; it picked up 30.8 million streams opening week. “Stay” builds on the success of the Kid Laroi’s breakout hit, “Without You,” another Slatkin co-write, which came out late last year.

BTS landed at Number Two with “Permission to Dance,” which was the highest-selling song of the week. “Permission to Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran along with his frequent collaborators Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac; Jenna Andrews, who was credited on BTS’ previous hit “Butter” (Number Eight this week) also contributed writing and production. The success of “Permission to Dance” gives Sheeran and McDaid two Top Ten hits as writers this week — the pair also worked on “Bad Habits,” which picked up another 13.4 millions streams, good for Number Six.

The arrival of “Stay” and “Permission to Dance” pushed Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” to Number Three (22 million streams). Post Malone landed behind Rodrigo at Number Four with the new single “Motley Crew.” Co-produced by Malone’s longtime collaborator Louis Bell along with D.A. Got That Dope (Tyga’s “Taste,” Kodak Black’s “Zeze”), “Motley Crew” racked up 16.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Four songs debuted in the Top Ten on the latest RS 100, with Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” landing at Number Nine. The track originally appeared on the For Certain album in December before Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix. The new version earned 11.7 million streams.

Måneskin, the Italian band enjoying a global surge of success following a Eurovision victory, continued to climb the RS 100 with their cover of “Beggin,” which reached Number 20 (10.6 million streams) on the latest chart. The band’s take on the oldie from the Four Seasons out-performed Billie Eilish’s new single “NDA” (Number 23, 9.4 million streams) as well as the new collaboration from Kane Brown and blackbear — “Memory” hit Number 31 with 6.9 million streams.

Further down the chart, Bad Bunny added another pair of hits to his already extensive arsenal thanks to his own “De Museo” (Number 71, 5.1 million streams) and an appearance on the remix of Mora’s “Volando” with the singer Sech (Number 71, 5.1 million streams). These new songs join three other Bad Bunny tracks on the RS 100.

In addition, the rising singer Tai Verdes made his first appearance on the RS 100 with “A-O-K.” Verdes, a former contestant on American Idol and The Voice, went viral on TikTok last summer with “Stuck in the Middle.” He now has more than 1.7 million followers on the app, and “A-O-K” has also proved popular on TikTok in recent weeks. The single moved to Number 97 on the RS 100, picking up 4.2 million streams.

