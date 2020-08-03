RS Charts: ‘Cardigan’ Debuts at Number One as Taylor Swift Dominates Top Ten

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with nearly 28 million streams. “Cardigan” was followed by “The 1” (Number 2, 26.1 million streams), and “Exile,” a duet with Bon Iver (Number Three, 22.9 million streams).

In an impressive display of dominance, seven different Swift songs from the star’s surprise Folklore album debuted in the Top Ten, all pulling in more than 15 million streams a piece, and every track on Folklore arrived in the Top 40. The album was produced mostly by Aaron Dessner, best known for his work in The National.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Swift’s dominance meant that the highest non-Swift chart arrival was Maroon 5 down at Number 41; “Nobody’s Love” amassed 6.5 million streams. The star-studded collaboration “Un Dia,” which features J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Dua Lipa, debuted at Number 42 with 7.7 million streams.

Logic launched three new songs onto the RS 100 from his No Pressure album. The leader was “Perfect,” with 7.1 million streams. Gunna also scored two new chart entires thanks to the release of a deluxe edition of his Wunna album.