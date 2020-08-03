 RS Charts: 'Cardigan' Debuts at Number One; Taylor Swift Owns Top Ten - Rolling Stone
Trump Gives Senior Pentagon Position to Retired General Who Called Obama a 'Terrorist Leader'
RS Charts: ‘Cardigan’ Debuts at Number One as Taylor Swift Dominates Top Ten

All 16 songs from Folklore debuted in the Top 40

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has seven of the ten most popular songs in the country this week.

Beth Garrabrant*

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with nearly 28 million streams. “Cardigan” was followed by “The 1” (Number 2, 26.1 million streams), and “Exile,” a duet with Bon Iver (Number Three, 22.9 million streams). 

In an impressive display of dominance, seven different Swift songs from the star’s surprise Folklore album debuted in the Top Ten, all pulling in more than 15 million streams a piece, and every track on Folklore arrived in the Top 40. The album was produced mostly by Aaron Dessner, best known for his work in The National

Top Songs

The week of July 24, 2020
1

cardigan

Taylor Swift
NEW!
Song Units 255.8K NEW!
2

the 1

Taylor Swift
NEW!
Song Units 227.2K NEW!
3

exile

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
NEW!
Song Units 201.8K NEW!
4

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 170.2K
5

Whats Poppin

Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Song Units 163K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Swift’s dominance meant that the highest non-Swift chart arrival was Maroon 5 down at Number 41; “Nobody’s Love” amassed 6.5 million streams. The star-studded collaboration “Un Dia,” which features J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Dua Lipa, debuted at Number 42 with 7.7 million streams. 

Logic launched three new songs onto the RS 100 from his No Pressure album. The leader was “Perfect,” with 7.1 million streams. Gunna also scored two new chart entires thanks to the release of a deluxe edition of his Wunna album.

In This Article: Bad Bunny, Bon Iver, Dua Lipa, Gunna, J Balvin, Logic, Maroon 5, RS Charts, Tainy, Taylor Swift, The National

