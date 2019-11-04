RS Charts: Selena Gomez Beats Kanye West For Number One Song

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” outpaced several heavily-streamed Kanye West tracks and took the Number One spot on the latest RS 100. “Lose You to Love Me” is a somber, unhurried ballad co-written with Top 40 heavy-hitters — a group that includes Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter — and co-produced by Finneas, known for his work with Billie Eilish. The track amassed nearly 26 million streams and 38,000 downloads.

Four new Kanye West tracks trailed right behind “Lose You to Love Me:” “Follow God,” “Closed on Sunday,” “Selah,” and “On God.” “Everything We Need,” a collaboration with the singers Ant Clemons and Ty Dolla $ign, also debuted in the Top Ten, while four more tracks from West’s Jesus Is King album clustered in the Top 15. Every song from Jesus Is King debuted in the Top 25 on the RS 100 — even the choir-centric “Every Hour,” which doesn’t feature any rapping or singing from West.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The biggest surprise on the latest RS 100 was the arrival of Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne,” a track heavily indebted to the sound of Post Malone, at Number 48. Zervas was unknown in the mainstream until recently, when his single became popular on TikTok and was added to prominent playlists like Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits and Apple Music’s Today’s Hits.