 RS Charts: Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Enjoys Second Week at Number One
Rolling Stone
Music News

RS Charts: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Enjoys Second Week at Number One

Two other Ricch songs, “Ballin” and “High Fashion,” also appear in the Top Ten

By

Roddy Ricch

"The Box" amassed more than 50 million streams.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” enjoyed a second week at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Ricch’s 50.9 million streams easily kept a comeback single from Justin Bieber at bay — the Atlantic Records rapper out-streamed Bieber by more than two-to-one. 

Ricch’s other hit, “Ballin” with Mustard, also climbed two spots on the latest chart, moving from Number Nine to Number Seven thanks to 15.5 million streams. The pair of Ricch hits were joined in the Top 10 by a third, “High Fashion” (14 million streams), which also features Mustard. 

Aside from Bieber’s debut at Number Two, the top of the RS 100 was populated by familiar hits: Post Malone’s “Circles,” Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne,” and DaBaby’s “Bop.” Recent singles from the hyper melodic rappers Lil Uzi Vert (“Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Number 9) and Lil Baby (“Woah,” Number 11) continued to perform well, as did Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” a track that erupted on TikTok before jumping into the pop mainstream. 

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Next week it’s safe to expect a number of new singles to jump into the chart’s upper reaches: “Life Is Good,” the latest collaboration from the superstars Drake and Future, “Good News,” the first taste of a posthumous album from Mac Miller, “Sum 2 Prove,” another streaming-ready single from Lil Baby, “Rare,” the title track to the first Selena Gomez album in four years, and “You Should Be Sad,” which precedes Halsey’s upcoming Manic album.

