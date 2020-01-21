 RS Charts: Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Holds at Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Holds at Number One

New singles from Drake and Future, Lil Baby, and Mac Miller all debuted high on the latest RS 100

Roddy Ricch rs charts

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" has ruled the RS 100 for straight three weeks.

RMV/Shutterstock

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” survived a fierce challenge from Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” and held on to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The Compton-born rapper won the week thanks to 57.1 million streams, while Drake and Future pulled in 46.8 million. “The Box” has now topped the RS 100 for three consecutive weeks.

In addition to “Life Is Good,” two other new singles debuted in the Top Five: “Sum 2 Prove,” a new cut from the Quality Control rapper Lil Baby, which amassed more than 20 million streams, and “Good News,” the lead single from Mac Miller’s posthumously released album Circles, which earned 17.4 million streams. 

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Just outside of the Top Ten, Selena Gomez’s “Rare” arrived on the RS 100 at Number 12 with 12.3 million streams. “Rare” is the title track to Gomez’s first album in four years. Another song from the new album, “Look at Her Now,” debuted at Number 95. Gomez’s Interscope labelmate, the rapper Moneybagg Yo, also launched four new tracks onto the RS 100. The leader was “Protect Da Brand,” which reached Number 56 thanks to 6.1 million streams.

