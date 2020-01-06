RS Charts: Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Climbs to Number One

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” replaced Marich Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart this week. The single, which appears early on the rapper’s December album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, earned more than 32 million streams. Ricch also appears on the Mustard single “Ballin,” which reached Number Nine this week.

In addition to Ricch’s jump to Number One, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” a viral sensation turned mainstream hit, climbed to Number Four in its 18th week on the chart thanks to 13.8 million streams. And Travis Scott launched two songs from his new Jackboys compilation in the Top Ten: “Out West” with Young Thug (Number Six, 16.3 million streams) and “Gang Gang” with Sheck Wes (Number 10, 13.1 million streams). All seven tracks from Jackboys debuted on the RS 100.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Since few artists released new music on the Friday after Christmas, not many new songs showed up on the latest chart. Next week, expect a strong debut from Justin Bieber with his new single “Yummy.”