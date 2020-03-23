 RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Is Number One, But Lil Uzi Vert Has 28 Hits - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Is Number One, But Lil Uzi Vert Has 28 Hits

After releasing ‘Eternal Atake (Deluxe),’ Lil Uzi Vert accounts for more than 25 percent of the singles chart

By

Roddy Ricch & Lil Uzi Vert

Roddy Ricch and Lil Uzi Vert are both signed to Atlantic Records.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images, C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lil Uzi Vert continued to control large chunks of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for a second straight week, single-handedly accounting for more than 25 percent of the latest ranking. Tracks from Eternal Atake (Deluxe) — Luv vs. the World 2 led the charge this week, with “Myron” arriving at Number Two (22 million streams), “Bean (Kobe)” at Number Five (17.6 million), and “Yessirskiii” at Number Six (15.5 million). “Baby Pluto,” which appeared on the initial version of Eternal Atake and debuted at Number One last week, fell to Number Nine. 

As Lil Uzi Vert continued to pepper the RS 100 with hits, Roddy Ricch quietly took back the Number One spot on the chart, which he has held for most of 2020. “The Box” earned 25.6 million streams. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” also returned to the Top Five after being temporarily replaced by tracks from Eternal Atake

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Lil Uzi Vert accounted for almost all the new entries on the latest RS 100. But one other artist made an impact: Don Toliver, who is signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label. The rapper’s Heaven or Hell album launched three songs onto the chart, led by “Cardigan,” which arrived at Number 48 with 8.1 million streams.  

Next week, it’s likely that the Weeknd will saturate the RS 100 with songs from his new After Hours album.

