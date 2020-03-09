RS Charts: Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Can’t Dethrone Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’

Four new songs debuted in the Top Ten during a busy week on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Three of those titles belonged to the rapper Lil Baby: “Heatin Up” with Gunna earned 21.3 million streams (Number Three), “Commercial” picked up 19 million (Number Five), and “Live off My Closet” amassed another 16 million (Number Nine). The fourth new entry was Lady Gaga’s nu-disco single “Stupid Love,” which arrived at Number Four thanks to 14.2 million streams.

But all this firepower wasn’t even close to enough to dislodge Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which picked up more than 30 million streams, good for its tenth week at Number One. And Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” stayed steady behind it at Number Two, earning another 21.7 million streams this week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Songs from Bad Bunny’s sophomore album YHLQMDLG also arrived in force on the latest RS 100. “La Difícil” debuted at Number 12 with 14.3 million streams; “Si Veo a Tu Mamá” was one spot behind (14.1 million streams). In total, 14 different Bad Bunny songs arrived on the RS 100. Lil Baby was even more effective, launching 16 tracks on to the chart.

Aside from these two streaming juggernauts, G Herbo also had an impressive showing on the RS 100: The title track to his PTSD album, which features Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD, and Lil Uzi Vert, arrived at Number 16 thanks to 13 million streams.