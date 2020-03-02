RS Charts: BTS’ ‘On’ Debuts Top Ten, but Roddy Ricch Is Still Number One

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” repeated at Number One for the ninth week on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, earning another 34.1 million streams for the week of February 21st through February 27th. The squeaky single has been the biggest hit of the year by a wide margin, holding off songs from Drake and Future, Eminem and Justin Bieber.

The biggest debuts this week belonged to BTS and Youngboy Never Broke Again. BTS’ “On” arrived at Number Seven — their highest chart position in the U.S. to date — thanks to 9.3 million streams and more than 53,000 downloads. That high download count gave the K-Pop group the edge over Youngboy Never Broke Again, whose “Lil Top” debuted at Number Eight with more streams (14.5 million) but far fewer sales.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Lil Top” was one of 12 different Youngboy Never Broke Again songs that debuted on the new RS 100. “Red Eye,” a Drell on the Track-produced number that’s both mournful and triumphant, racked up 12.4 million streams (Number 16). “Fine by the Time,” “Knocked Off,” and “Bad Bad” all arrived in the Top 40 as well.

While BTS owned the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with Map of the Soul: 7, the group had fewer major songs on the RS 100. “My Time” debuted at Number 83, while “Filter” arrived at Number 86.

Two 2019 singles made notable entrances on this week’s RS 100. Ashe’s piano ballad “Moral of the Story” is almost a year old, but a recent placement in Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has launched the song into the popular consciousness, leading to wave of TikTok videos and more than 1.5 million streams a day on Spotify alone. Powfu’s “Death Bed,” originally released a year ago, debuts at Number 95 with 5.6 million streams after going viral on TikTok.

While “The Box” has managed to top the RS 100 every week this year so far, it will have a bit of competition next week as Lady Gaga’s new single “Stupid Love” vies for Number One.