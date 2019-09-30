RS Charts: As Post Malone Stays at Number One on RS 100, A Second ‘Post Malone’ Debuts

Post Malone’s “Circles” ruled the RS 100 for yet another week. Thanks to more than 19 million streams and 14,000 downloads, Malone’s hit stayed in front of “Ransom,” the ubiquitous, sing-song rap single from 17-year-old Lil Tecca.

Malone has dominated the RS 100 since the release of his album Hollywood’s Bleeding. He appeared on 17 different charting songs this week. But Malone’s tight grip on the upper reaches of the chart loosened slightly this week. While “Goodbyes,” “Take What You Want,” and “Enemies” all remained in the Top Ten, they slipped down to positions Eight, Nine, and Ten respectively.

In addition, a Sam Feldt and Rani single titled “Post Malone” also debuted on the latest RS 100 at Number 97. “Post Malone” is one of several examples of artists seeing stream boosts after naming songs after massive artists or songs. In an email to Rolling Stone earlier this month, the Dutch DJ said he chose to name it Post Malone simply because it sounded better. “If we’d used 50 Cent,” he said, “it wouldn’t have fit in the track.”

Meanwhile, the rapper DaBaby debuted at Number Four with "Intro," the lead single from his Kirk album. "Intro" earned 16.7 million streams.

A pair of his label-mates also debuted on the latest RS 100. Maroon 5's new ballad "Memories" arrived at Number 19, while the 17-year-old rapper Lil Mosey's "Stuck on a Dream" climbed to 49.

Next week, expect a lot more DaBaby on the RS 100: Kirk has already amassed close to 70 million streams, with album cuts like “Bop,” “Vibez,” “Off the Rip,” and “Toes” all earning more than five million each.