RS Charts: Post Malone, Young Thug Take Number One Spot on Top 100

Post Malone’s new single “Goodbyes,” a mopey, bitter ballad featuring Young Thug, debuts at Number One on the latest Top 100 chart. The track was co-written and co-produced by Louis Bell and Brian Lee, who previously worked together on hits like Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Selena Gomez’s “Wolves.” “Goodbyes” earned around 40,000 downloads opening week, and it was also streamed more than 28 million times.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by Song Units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Post Malone was the high-flyer on the latest Top 100, but the real winner was Revenge of the Dreamers III, the new compilation that showcased JID, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Bas, and other acts signed to J. Cole’s label Dreamville Records. 12 different songs from the album debuted on the Top 100. The leader was the “Under the Sun,” which arrived at Number Ten thanks to 14.6 million streams. Two other tracks from the compilation also debuted inside the Top 40: “Down Bad” (Number 15, 10.8 million streams) and “Costa Rica” (Number 23, 9.3 million streams).

Aside from the songs from the Dreamville roster, one of the few other new entries to appear on the Top 100 was Ed Sheeran’s “Blow,” a guitar-heavy, southern-rock throwback featuring vocals from both Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars. The track was streamed 3.9 million times.

Next week, “Blow” is likely to have company on the Top 100: Sheeran released his No.6 Collaborations Project on Friday, with multiple songs from the album most likely set to stream their way onto the singles chart.