RS Charts: Post Malone Takes 9 of the Top Ten Songs

Post Malone dominated the RS 100 this week thanks to the release of his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding. Songs off the album accounted for nine of the Top Ten and 14 of the Top 20, with the leader being “Circles,” in its second week at Number One. Malone’s chart onslaught was driven by a deluge of streams. The only artist that wasn’t swept out of the Top Ten was Malone’s labelmate, the rising rapper Lil Tecca, whose “Ransom” held on at Number Nine.

Aside from “Circles,” Malone’s best-performing tracks were “Take What You Want,” which made headlines thanks to the unusual combination of guest vocalists (Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott), the new album’s title track, which is the first song on the set, and “Enemies,” which includes a verse from the red-hot rapper Dababy. “Saint-Tropez,” perhaps the most conventional radio-ready track on Hollywood’s Bleeding, was also well received, debuting at Number Five.

Only one other artist enjoyed multiple debuts on the RS 100 this week: Camila Cabello. “Liar,” a jaunty, ska-flecked single arrived at Number 49, while the arena-rock track “Shameless” reached Number 54. Both singles were produced by Andrew Watt in conjunction with The Monsters & Strangerz.