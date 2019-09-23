RS Charts: Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Is Number One for Third Straight Week

Post Malone continued to dominate the RS 100 with songs from his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding. “Circles” maintained its hold on Number One, thanks 21.7 million streams, while “Take What You Want,” “Enemies,” and “Goodbyes” also remained in the Top 10. This represents a slight downturn from the previous week, when Malone accounted for nine of the Top 10 singles.

Sliding in behind Malone’s “Circles” was Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” which jumped from Number 28 to Number Two following the release of a remix with the rapper DaBaby. DaBaby has become one of the most sought-after featured vocalists in the last six months, adding streaming velocity to hits by Malone, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The only new song to debut in the Top 10 on the RS 100 was “Don’t Call Me Angel” from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, which features Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. The track’s official video arrived September 13, while the soundtrack album is set to come out November 1st.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Looking past the Top 10, Halsey’s new song “Graveyard” arrived at Number 25. The track was co-written and co-produced by Louis Bell, who is best known for his work with Post Malone. “Graveyard” was given a heroes’ welcome by pop radio, which played the track over 2,000 times, helping to drive demand on other platforms.

The other two songs to debut inside the Top 40 belonged to young hip-hop stars, NLE Choppa and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Both artists found success with terse, succinct hits: NLE Choppa’s “Camelot” arrived at Number 26, while A Boogie’s “Mood Swings” debuted at Number 40.