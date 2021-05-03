 RS Charts: The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Surges to Number Two - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Surges Thanks to Ariana Grande Remix

But Polo G’s “Rapstar” was Number One for a third straight week

Elias Leight

Ariana Grande is featured on a new version of the Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."

Polo G’s “Rapstar” spent a third straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart thanks to his high streaming tallies: “Rapstar” picked up more than 29 million streams, easily besting the competition. It is only the second song of the year to top the RS 100 for three weeks or more.

The Weeknd surged to Number Two after he released a new version of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande. The track, co-produced by the Swedish great Max Martin, originally appeared in March 2020 on After Hours, making it more than a year old. It has now been remixed twice, first by Oneohtrix Point Never and then by Grande. The new rendition earned 23.4 million streams.

Top Songs

The week of April 23, 2021
1

RAPSTAR

Polo G
Song Units 207.3K
2

Save Your Tears

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
NEW!
Song Units 203.7K NEW!
3

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat feat. SZA
Song Units 166K
4

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X
Song Units 154.9K
5

Peaches

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Song Units 151.4K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Moneybagg Yo peppered the RS 100 with 13 different tracks from his chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain. The leader was “Shottas (Lala),” which landed at Number 13 (11.9 million streams). “Time Today” (Number 17, 10.5 million streams), “Go!” (Number 21, 9.1 million), and “Hard for the Next” (Number 23, 9 million) were also lodged in the Top 25.

Next week, expect Billie Eilish’s new track “Your Power,” the first taste of an upcoming album titled Happier Than Ever, to earn a major debut on the RS 100. Several tracks from DJ Khaled’s new album are also likely to perform well, including “Every Chance I Get,” which features the streaming stars Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and “I Did It,” which incorporates vocals from Post Malone, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion in addition to another verse from Lil Baby. 

See the full RS 100 here.

