RS Charts: Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’ Holds at Number One as Young Thug Leaps to Number Three

Polo G’s “Rapstar” spent a second straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, maintaining a healthy lead over the second most popular track, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” “Rapstar” amassed 34.3 million streams in the latest track week, while “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” earned 22.7 million.
Young Thug’s “Solid,” a collaboration with Gunna and Drake, debuted at Number Three on the strength of 21.1 million streams. “Solid” was one of eight different tracks from Slime Language 2 — a compilation showcasing many artists from Thug’s Young Stoner Life label — that debuted on the latest RS 100. “Ski” arrived at Number Nine (16.4 million streams) with some help from a TikTok challenge that has already amassed more than 56 million views on the app and been attempted by several stars, including Drake. The Slime Language 2 tracks “Diamonds Dancing,” “Proud of You,” and “Came and Saw” also debuted in the Top 30.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Aside from the splashy debuts from Young Stoner Life, few new songs registered on the latest RS 100. Like “Solid,” most of the tracks in the Top Ten are collaborations between multiple acts: Justin Bieber, Giveon, and Daniel Ceasar (“Peaches,” Number 4), Dua Lip and DaBaby (“Levitating,” Number 5), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More,” Number 6), and Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars (“Leave the Door Open,” Number 10).
