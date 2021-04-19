 RS Charts: Polo G's 'Rapstar' Erupts to Number One - Rolling Stone
Polo G Scores First Number One on RS 100 with ‘Rapstar’

Re-recordings from Taylor Swift and old DMX hits also peppered the latest RS 100

Elias Leight

polo g rs charts

Polo G's "Rapstar" is the most popular song in the country.

Daniel Prakopcyk*

Polo G’s scored his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Rapstar,” ending a two week reign for label-mate Lil Nas X. Polo G’s single, produced by Einer Bankz and Synco, earned more than 44 million streams in addition to over 5,000 downloads. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” fell to Number Two, picking up another 26 million streams. 

“Rapstar” was one of two splashy debuts in the Top Five: The other belonged to Doja Cat and SZA, who launched “Kiss Me More” at Number Four with 17.8 million streams. The rest of the Top Ten was populated mostly with former Number Ones — Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Cardi B’s “Up” — along with recent releases like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu.”

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs

The week of April 9, 2021
1

RAPSTAR

Polo G
NEW!
Song Units 328.7K NEW!
2

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X
Song Units 215.7K
3

Peaches

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Song Units 179.5K
4

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat feat. SZA
NEW!
Song Units 148.5K NEW!
5

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic
Song Units 134.8K

In the wake of DMX’s death at age 50, half a dozen of the rapper’s fiery hits returned to the RS 100. “Ruff Ryders Anthem” landed at Number 13 (10.5 million streams), while “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” (7.9 million streams) and “Party Up” (6.5 million streams) also crashed the Top 40. “Slippin,'” “Where the Hood At,” and “What These Bitches Want?” charted as well. 

In addition, Taylor Swift had a strong week on the RS 100, as a dozen tracks charted from her re-recording of Fearless. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” arrived at Number 11 with 12.7 million streams. It was joined in the Top 40 by “Forever & Always”(9 million streams), “Love Story”(8.5 million), and the album’s title track (7.6 million).

Next week, expect Young Thug’s “Solid” to debut high on the RS 100. The Oz- and Wheezy-produced track, which features vocals from Drake, has already amassed millions of streams.

See the full RS 100 here.

