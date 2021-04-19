Polo G Scores First Number One on RS 100 with ‘Rapstar’

Polo G’s scored his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Rapstar,” ending a two week reign for label-mate Lil Nas X. Polo G’s single, produced by Einer Bankz and Synco, earned more than 44 million streams in addition to over 5,000 downloads. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” fell to Number Two, picking up another 26 million streams.

“Rapstar” was one of two splashy debuts in the Top Five: The other belonged to Doja Cat and SZA, who launched “Kiss Me More” at Number Four with 17.8 million streams. The rest of the Top Ten was populated mostly with former Number Ones — Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Cardi B’s “Up” — along with recent releases like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu.”

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs The week of April 9, 2021 1 RAPSTAR Polo G NEW! Song Units 328.7K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Chicago, IL Song Streams 44.3M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Chicago, IL Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X Song Units 215.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 26M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Song Units 179.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 21.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 4 Kiss Me More Doja Cat feat. SZA NEW! Song Units 148.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Kemosabe Records/RCA 5 Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Song Units 134.8K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 15.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

In the wake of DMX’s death at age 50, half a dozen of the rapper’s fiery hits returned to the RS 100. “Ruff Ryders Anthem” landed at Number 13 (10.5 million streams), while “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” (7.9 million streams) and “Party Up” (6.5 million streams) also crashed the Top 40. “Slippin,'” “Where the Hood At,” and “What These Bitches Want?” charted as well.

In addition, Taylor Swift had a strong week on the RS 100, as a dozen tracks charted from her re-recording of Fearless. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” arrived at Number 11 with 12.7 million streams. It was joined in the Top 40 by “Forever & Always”(9 million streams), “Love Story”(8.5 million), and the album’s title track (7.6 million).

Next week, expect Young Thug’s “Solid” to debut high on the RS 100. The Oz- and Wheezy-produced track, which features vocals from Drake, has already amassed millions of streams.

See the full RS 100 here.