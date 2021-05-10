 RS Charts: Polo G Holds Number One as Billie Eilish Debuts - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Polo G Holds Number One as Billie Eilish Debuts

DJ Khaled’s new album singlehandedly accounted for 10% of the latest RS 100

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

Polo G

Polo G spent another week at Number One with "Rapstar."

Daniel Prakopcyk*

Polo G’s “Rapstar” has now reigned at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for a month straight. In its fourth week, the triumphant single — “I hear planes flyin’, crowds screamin’, money counters, chains clangin’/Shit, I guess that’s how it sound when you winnin,'” Polo G raps — amassed 25.3 million streams, enough to hold off Doja Cat and SZA’s hard-charging “Kiss Me More.” 

“Kiss Me More” moved into second place with 21.6 million streams. It was followed by the remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which features DaBaby, and Billie Eilish’s new single, “Your Power.” “Your Power,” an acoustic ballad co-written and produced by the singer’s brother Finneas, precedes a summer album from Eilish. It earned 17.8 million streams and 4,600 downloads.

DJ Khaled managed to squeeze one other new song into the Top Ten: “Every Chance I Get,” a typically star-studded collaboration featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The track amassed nearly 15 million streams. 

Top Songs

The week of April 30, 2021
1

RAPSTAR

Polo G
Song Units 178K
2

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat feat. SZA
Song Units 175.4K
3

Levitating

Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby
Song Units 150.7K
4

Your Power

Billie Eilish
NEW!
Song Units 144.2K NEW!
5

Save Your Tears

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
Song Units 144.1K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In total, DJ Khaled enjoyed ten different songs on the RS 100, all of which appear on his new album Khaled Khaled. “I Did It,” which boasts verses from Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby, arrived at Number 17 (10.6 million streams). The other high-charters were “Let It Go” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage (Number 23, 8.2 million streams) and “Sorry Not Sorry” with Nas, Jay-Z, and James Fauntleroy (Number 24, 7.7 million streams). 

Lower down the chart, the rising rapper Baby Keem debuted at Number 44 with “Durag Activity.” The Travis Scott-assisted track picked up 6.5 million streams. It fell right behind the Lil Baby and Joyner Lucas collaboration “Ramen & OJ,” which arrived at Number 43. 

Next week, expect J. Cole’s “Interlude” — the first offering from a new album out Friday — to debut high on the chart.

See the full RS 100 here.

