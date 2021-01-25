RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Dominates Top 100 for Second Week

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” easily repeated at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. After setting the record for the biggest debut on the RS 100, Rodrigo’s track — co-written with Daniel Nigro — earned over 53 million streams in its second week. That’s more than twice as many as the remix to Ariana Grande’s “34 + 35,” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, which currently the second most popular song on the chart.

Young Thug enjoyed the only new track to debut in the Top Ten on the latest RS 100: “Bad Boy” arrived at Number Five, earning 14.4 million streams. The song was produced by Pi’erre Bourne, and it features vocals from Juice WRLD, who died in 2019.

Following the recent release of Dangerous: The Double Album, which has spent two weeks atop the RS 200, Morgan Wallen is demonstrating his commercial power on the songs chart as well. The country singer had three different tracks in the Top Ten, more than any other performer: “Wasted on You” (Number Four, 12.7 million streams), “Somebody’s Problem” (Number Eight, 11.3 million streams), and “7 Summers” (Number Nine, 11.1 million streams).

Top Songs The week of January 15, 2021 1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 435.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 53.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label 2 34+35 Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 155.2K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 19.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Republic 3 Good Days SZA Song Units 143.7K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 17.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label RCA Records 4 Wasted on You Morgan Wallen Song Units 112.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Song Streams 12.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Record Label Republic 5 Bad Boy Juice WRLD, Young Thug NEW! Song Units 106.9K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 14.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from “Bad Boy,” few other new songs registered on the RS 100. One exception was DaBaby’s new single “Masterpiece,” produced by D.A. Got That Dope, which debuted at Number 44 with 7.2 million streams. “Masterpiece” is one of six different songs by or featuring DaBaby on the RS 100.

