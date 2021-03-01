RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” rebounded to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single led the ranking for most of January before being displaced by Cardi B’s “Up” and then Lil Tjay and 6lack’s “Calling My Phone.” As “Drivers License” returned to Number One, it amassed 18.7 million streams and more than 13,000 downloads. “Up” settled at Number Two (18.4 million streams, 9,100 downloads) while “Calling My Phone” fell to Number Three (21.3 million streams, 1,600 downloads).

The rest of the Top Ten was filled out by a mix of long-running hits from last year — the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” 24kgoldn’s “Mood” — and more recent additions like SZA’s “Good Days” and Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood,” a collaboration with Lil Durk.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs The week of February 19, 2021 1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 153.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 18.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 Up Cardi B Song Units 153.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 18.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 Calling My Phone Lil Tjay, 6LACK Song Units 152.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 21.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Song Units 114.3K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 13.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic 5 34+35 Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 103.7K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 17 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 13.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic

Few new songs debuted on the upper reaches of the latest RS 100. Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” which originally came out in December on the singer’s album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), vaulted to Number 21 with nine million streams. It’s benefitted from a surge of interest in recent weeks, including a lip-sync challenge on TikTok.

Lil Yachty’s new single “Hit Bout It,” a collaboration with Kodak Black, debuted at Number 57 with 5.9 million streams. Clinton Kane’s “Chicken Tendies,” which the singer has been teasing on social media, arrived at Number 61 with 5.3 million streams. And another viral single, Mooski’s “Track Star,” debuted at Number 99 with 4.6 million streams.

It was also a big week for Coi Leray’s “No More Parties,” which rose 39 spots to Number 13 on the chart, marking the highest climb of the week.

