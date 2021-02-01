RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Holds Strong at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” extended its impressive commercial run, spending a third straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The track amassed more than 37 million streams; while that sum has declined each week since the single’s January 8th release, “Drivers License” still beat out the competition by a margin of nearly 20 million streams.

SZA’s “Good Days” also continued to perform well, holding down the Number Two spot. SZA released the track on Christmas, and it’s been in the Top Five for all of 2021. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, takes third. Doja Cat’s “Streets,” the seventh single off Hot Pink, surges 10 spots to Number Four. Morgan Wallen accounted for the other relatively recent song on the upper reaches of the RS 100: “Wasted on You,” which appeared last month on the singer’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album, stood at Number Six, with 11.2 million streams.

Top Songs The week of January 22, 2021 1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 301.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 37.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 Good Days SZA Song Units 140.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 17.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label RCA Records 3 34+35 Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 106.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 13.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Republic 4 Streets Doja Cat Song Units 99.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Houston, TX Song Streams 13.2M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Houston, TX Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA 5 Mood 24kgoldn feat. Iann Dior Song Units 98.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 25 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 12.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Columbia Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Little new music dented the latest RS 100. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” amassed 7.7 million streams, good for a Number 23 debut. The Billie Eilish and Rosalía collaboration “Lo Vas A Olvidar” earned 6.6 million streams, landing at Number 42. And the remix to BRS Kash’s breakout single “Throat Baby” — the new rendition includes verses from DaBaby and City Girls — hit Number 63 on the strength of 5.3 million streams.

Pooh Shiesty’s Lil Durk-featuring “Back in Blood,” which is his first track to hit the RS 100, sees the biggest rise of the week on the RS 100, up 11 spots to Number 25.

