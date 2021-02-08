RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Dominates Another Week

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was Number One again on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Rodrigo’s runaway hit has now been Number One for a month. In its fourth week at the top of the chart, “Drivers License” picked up more than 28 million streams.

While the single’s streaming totals have fallen each week since its release, “Drivers License” still out-streamed the second most popular song by a significant margin, more than 10 million streams. SZA’s “Good Days” held strong at Number Two (16.3 million streams), while Doja Cat’s “Streets” moved to Number Three (15.4 million).

Morgan Wallen’s music rebounded on the latest RS 100. After a video of the singer using a racial slur emerged last week, radio and streaming services penalized Wallen by removing support for his music. But some of the singer’s fans responded by consuming his songs with redoubled intensity. Wallen had 14 entries on the latest RS 100 — one more than on the previous week’s chart — and “Wasted on You” climbed from Number Six to Number Four, while “Sand in My Boots” moved from Number 11 to Number Five.

Top Songs The week of January 29, 2021 1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 223.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 28.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 Good Days SZA Song Units 128.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 16.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label RCA Records 3 Streets Doja Cat Song Units 118.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 15.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA 4 Wasted on You Morgan Wallen Song Units 96.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Republic Top Cities Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 10.8M Top Cities Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Record Label Republic 5 Sand in My Boots Morgan Wallen Song Units 95.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Republic Top Cities Atlanta, GA Nashville, TN Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Song Streams 11.1M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Nashville, TN Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Record Label Republic

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The rapper Lil Durk launched four new songs on to the RS 100, led by “Finesse out the Gang Way,” a collaboration with Lil Baby that picked up 10.7 million streams. “Should’ve Ducked,” which features the rising rapper Pooh Shiesty, also debuted at Number 23 with 8.7 million streams. Both songs appeared on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s album The Voice.

In addition, “Gravity,” a new collaboration between the producer DJ Dahi, the singer Brent Faiyaz, and Tyler, the Creator, debuted at Number 33. And Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo,” which features a verse from the rising star Rauw Alejandro, arrived at Number 80.

