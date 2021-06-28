RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Continues Reign at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” spent a fifth week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. After debuting at Number Two behind J. Cole, “Good 4 U” — which alternates between bass-heavy swagger and full-throttle pop-punk — climbed to the top of the chart, and it has stayed there ever since. Each week, the single’s streams have fallen: While it hit Number One with 57.4 million streams five weeks ago, “Good 4 U” pulled in 28.2 million last week. But despite the gradual decline, it has still maintained a healthy lead over the competition. BTS’ “Butter” stayed at Number Two on the latest chart, earning more downloads than any other track.

With five weeks at Number One on the RS 100, “Good 4 U” has now matched the chart-topping run of Rodrigo’s previous single, “Drivers License.” In addition, all 11 songs from Sour, Rodrigo’s debut album, are still on the RS 100.

BTS’ “Butter” was followed by Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix with DaBaby, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with SZA, and Drake’s “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby, which climbed back into the Top Ten for the first time since the end of March. As one song featuring Drake rose into the Top Ten, another fell out of it: After debuting at Number Three last week, Migos’ single “Having Our Way” featuring Drake plummeted to Number 20. While Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” initially debuted lower than Migos’ “Having Our Way,” it held steady at Number Ten in its second week on the chart.

Top Songs The week of June 18, 2021 1 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 225.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 28.2M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Butter BTS Song Units 195.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities San Diego, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Palm Springs, CA Song Streams 8.9M Top Cities San Diego, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Palm Springs, CA Record Label BigHit Entertainment BigHit Entertainment 3 Levitating Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby Song Units 135.4K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 37 Record Label Warner Bros. Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 16.6M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Philadelphia, PA Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 4 Kiss Me More Doja Cat feat. SZA Song Units 133.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Red Ink Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 16.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Red Ink Red Ink 5 Wants and Needs Drake feat. Lil Baby Song Units 118.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Buffalo, NY Louisville, KY Song Streams 15.4M Top Cities New York, NY Buffalo, NY Louisville, KY Record Label

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The week’s biggest debut went to the rapper DaBaby, whose new single “Ball If I Want To” picked up nine million streams (Number 24). Not far behind was Puerto Rican hitmaker Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” which reached a new peak at Number 29 thanks 8.7 million streams. Alejandro’s global hit ignores the dominant sounds of contemporary reggaeton and instead embraces shiny new-wave.

Tyler, the Creator arrived at Number 50 with the self-produced “Lumberjack” (6.1 million streams), which preceded his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. Next week, expect a handful of tracks from the 16-song set to pepper the RS 100. New tracks from Doja Cat’s Planet Her and Ed Sheeran’s latest single “Bad Habits” are also likely to debut high on the chart.

