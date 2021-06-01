RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Dominates With ‘Good 4 U’

A new week, a new artist owning the upper reaches of the Rolling Stone Top 100: After Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, she claimed nine of the ten most popular tracks on the chart in addition to leading the ranking with “Good 4 U,” which amassed more than 57 million streams. Rodrigo one-upped J. Cole, who earned eight of the Top Ten on the previous week’s chart following the release of his new album The Off-Season.

“Good 4 U” was followed by a slew of other Sour tracks: “Deja Vu” (Number Three, 29.9 million streams), “Traitor” (Number Four, 28.2 million), and “Brutal” (Number Five, 24.7 million). Every one of the album’s 11 songs finished in the Top 20.

Just one group was able to withstand Rodrigo’s chart onslaught: BTS. Their new single “Butter” debuted at Number Two, earning 19 million streams. The track also pulled in over 235,000 downloads, more than any other song last week.

While Rodrigo pushed Cole out of the Top Ten, the rapper still enjoyed 12 different entries on the RS 100 — 11 of the 12 songs on The Off-Season in addition to the oldie “No Role Modelz.” “My Life,” a collaboration with 21 Savage and Morray which vaulted to Number One on the previous chart, continued to lead the pack, picking up 18 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

All the action at the top of the RS 100 made it easy to miss some other debuts. Polo G followed his multi-week Number One “Rapstar” with “Gang Gang,” a collaboration with Lil Wayne. The track arrived at Number 25 with 12.6 million streams. Polo G’s label-mate Lil Nas X also followed up his own Number One hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” with a new single titled “Sun Goes Down.” Lil Nas X crafted the track with help from Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lenzo; it landed at Number 48 with 7.4 million streams.

The duo City Girls are enjoying a new hit with “Twerkulator.” The “Planet Rock”-sampling cut was already popular on TikTok — it has now soundtracked nearly a million videos — before its official release. Opening week, the single earned 9.3 million streams and a Number 31 position on the RS 100. Also boosted by TikTok, the creator-turned-pop-star Bella Poarch jumped all the way to Number 43 with “Build a Bitch” after it debuted on the previous week’s chart at Number 79. “Build a Bitch” earned another 8.3 million streams in the latest tracking week.

See the full RS 100 here.