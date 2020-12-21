 RS Charts: Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Is Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Spends Another Week at Number One

Every song from Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuted on the RS 100

Elias Leight

American singer Mariah Carey performs during the gala of the Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival 2018 by Alibaba Group in Shanghai, China, 10 November 2018. (Imaginechina via AP Images)

American singer Mariah Carey performs during the gala of the Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival 2018 by Alibaba Group in Shanghai, China, 10 November 2018.

Zhou junxiang/Imaginechina/AP Images

All 15 tracks from Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuted on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The leader was “Willow,” which arrived at Number Three with more than 25 million streams. It was trailed by “Champagne Problems” (Number Seven, 18.3 million streams), “No Body, No Crime” (Number 12, 16.3 million), and “‘Tis the Damn Season” (Number 13, 16.2 million); in total, seven Swift songs debuted in the Top 25.

But even a surprise release from a superstar like Swift wasn’t able to dethrone a pair of Christmas classics. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” held on to Number One, picking up 34.7 million streams, and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” enjoyed another week in the runner-up position, with 30.8 million streams. (Swift fared better on the RS 200, where Evermore debuted at Number One.) Christmas music accounted for eight of the Top Ten most popular tracks in the country. 

Top Songs

The week of December 11, 2020
1

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey
Song Units 289.5K
2

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee
Song Units 255.6K
3

willow

Taylor Swift
NEW!
Song Units 249.2K NEW!
4

Jingle Bell Rock

Bobby Helms
Song Units 238.4K
5

It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas

Perry Como
Song Units 171.5K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Swift wasn’t the only act to launch multiple new songs onto the RS 100. Three songs from Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted in the Top 40: “Tequila Shots” (Number 17, 15.5 million streams), “She Knows This” (Number 26, 13.1 million), and “Show Out” (Number 29, 12.3 million streams). 

But the chart was mostly taken over by holiday tracks, as it has been all month. In December, old crooners reign supreme. Nat King Cole, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin each had multiple entries on the latest RS 100.

See the full chart here.

