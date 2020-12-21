RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Spends Another Week at Number One

All 15 tracks from Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuted on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The leader was “Willow,” which arrived at Number Three with more than 25 million streams. It was trailed by “Champagne Problems” (Number Seven, 18.3 million streams), “No Body, No Crime” (Number 12, 16.3 million), and “‘Tis the Damn Season” (Number 13, 16.2 million); in total, seven Swift songs debuted in the Top 25.

But even a surprise release from a superstar like Swift wasn’t able to dethrone a pair of Christmas classics. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” held on to Number One, picking up 34.7 million streams, and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” enjoyed another week in the runner-up position, with 30.8 million streams. (Swift fared better on the RS 200, where Evermore debuted at Number One.) Christmas music accounted for eight of the Top Ten most popular tracks in the country.

Top Songs The week of December 11, 2020 1 All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey Song Units 289.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 39 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 34.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee Song Units 255.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label Square One Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 30.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Square One Music Square One Music 3 willow Taylor Swift NEW! Song Units 249.2K NEW! Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR Song Streams 25.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR Record Label Republic Republic 4 Jingle Bell Rock Bobby Helms Song Units 238.4K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label K-TEL Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 29M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label K-TEL K-TEL 5 It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas Perry Como Song Units 171.5K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 21M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label RCA Records RCA Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Swift wasn’t the only act to launch multiple new songs onto the RS 100. Three songs from Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted in the Top 40: “Tequila Shots” (Number 17, 15.5 million streams), “She Knows This” (Number 26, 13.1 million), and “Show Out” (Number 29, 12.3 million streams).

But the chart was mostly taken over by holiday tracks, as it has been all month. In December, old crooners reign supreme. Nat King Cole, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin each had multiple entries on the latest RS 100.

