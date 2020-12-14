 Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Tops RS Songs Chart Again - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Continues Reign at Number One

Nine of the Top Ten songs on the RS 100 are holiday tracks

Elias Leight

Mariah Carey new album. File photo dated 26/02/17 of Mariah Carey who has announced that she will release a new album in October. Issue date: Wednesday August 19, 2020. The US singer revealed in a post on social media that the record will be titled The Rarities. See PA story SHOWBIZ Carey. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:55061520 (Press Association via AP Images)

Press Association/AP

Christmas songs accounted for nine of the ten most popular tracks on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continued to lead the pack with 26.5 million streams. It was trailed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (22.8 million) and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (20.9 million streams). 

These tracks jumped into the Top Three immediately after Thanksgiving. On the latest RS 100, the trio was trailed by Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — one of the only holiday tracks you can listen to all year round — and the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride.” 

The only non-holiday song in the Top Ten was Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti.” Even “On Me,” a new track from the streaming star Lil Baby, couldn’t break Christmas music’s chokehold on the Top Ten. “On Me” debuted at Number 14 with 14.3 million streams, stuck behind holiday tracks from Perry Como and Kelly Clarkson. Lil Baby’s “Errbody” arrived at Number 24 (12.6 million streams), trailing tunes like Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” 

Top Songs

The week of December 4, 2020
1

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey
Song Units 220K
2

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee
Song Units 189.4K
3

Jingle Bell Rock

Bobby Helms
Song Units 171.7K
4

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Andy Williams
Song Units 156.9K
5

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Dean Martin
Song Units 137.6K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Numerous artists are enjoying multiple Christmas hits. Bing Crosby has four entries on the latest RS 100, led by “White Christmas” (Number 15, 13.6 million streams). Williams and Nat King Cole also have four apiece, while Michael Buble has three holiday-themed chart entries, and Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, and Carrie Underwood each have two.

Next week, it’s likely that tracks from Taylor Swift’s Evermore will pepper the RS 100. See the full chart here.

