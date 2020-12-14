RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Continues Reign at Number One

Christmas songs accounted for nine of the ten most popular tracks on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continued to lead the pack with 26.5 million streams. It was trailed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (22.8 million) and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (20.9 million streams).

These tracks jumped into the Top Three immediately after Thanksgiving. On the latest RS 100, the trio was trailed by Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas” — one of the only holiday tracks you can listen to all year round — and the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride.”

The only non-holiday song in the Top Ten was Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti.” Even “On Me,” a new track from the streaming star Lil Baby, couldn’t break Christmas music’s chokehold on the Top Ten. “On Me” debuted at Number 14 with 14.3 million streams, stuck behind holiday tracks from Perry Como and Kelly Clarkson. Lil Baby’s “Errbody” arrived at Number 24 (12.6 million streams), trailing tunes like Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Top Songs The week of December 4, 2020 1 All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey Song Units 220K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 38 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 26.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee Song Units 189.4K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Square One Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 22.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Square One Music Square One Music 3 Jingle Bell Rock Bobby Helms Song Units 171.7K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label K-TEL Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 20.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label K-TEL K-TEL 4 It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Andy Williams Song Units 156.9K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Friday Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 19.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Friday Music Friday Music 5 Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow Dean Martin Song Units 137.6K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label UMG Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 17.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label UMG UMG

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Numerous artists are enjoying multiple Christmas hits. Bing Crosby has four entries on the latest RS 100, led by “White Christmas” (Number 15, 13.6 million streams). Williams and Nat King Cole also have four apiece, while Michael Buble has three holiday-themed chart entries, and Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, and Carrie Underwood each have two.

Next week, it’s likely that tracks from Taylor Swift’s Evermore will pepper the RS 100. See the full chart here.