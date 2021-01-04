RS Charts: Mariah Carey Reigns Over Final Week of December

Christmas cheer continued to rule the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart in the final week of the year. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finished December at Number One, with 19.1 million streams. Carey’s single was followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.”

SZA’s “Good Days” enjoyed the highest debut of the week: The pretty acoustic ballad arrived at Number Eight with 11.2 million streams. In addition, Playboi Carti launched four songs from his long-anticipated Whole Lotta Red album — which came out Christmas day — onto the RS 100. The leader was “Slay3r,” with 7.4 million streams. It was followed by “New N3on” (6.5 million), “Vamp Anthem” (6.5 million), and “Go2DaMoon” (6.3 million).

While new releases were in short supply on Christmas, CJ’s boisterous hit “Whoopty” leapt up the RS 100, climbing from Number 54 to Number 15. The track, which blends an insistent melody with a battering-ram beat, has been used in over a million TikTok videos to date. It picked up 11.2 million streams in the week after Christmas.

Top Songs The week of December 25, 2020 6 Mood 24kgoldn feat. Iann Dior Song Units 106.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 21 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 13.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 7 It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Andy Williams Song Units 104.8K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Friday Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 13.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Friday Music Friday Music 8 Good Days SZA NEW! Song Units 94.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 11.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label RCA Records RCA Records 9 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 91.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 20 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 12.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 10 Feliz Navidad José Feliciano Song Units 90.6K Peak Position 6 Weeks on Chart 21 Record Label Universal Music Latin America Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 11.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Universal Music Latin America Universal Music Latin America

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Next week’s chart, which will reflect listening during the first seven days of 2021, will be notably different from the last few rankings: As people turn away from holiday music en masse, all the Christmas titles will fall off the RS 100, making room for a wide variety of new songs.