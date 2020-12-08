 RS Charts: Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Is Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Returns to Number One

Bad Bunny and the viral country track “Dicked Down in Dallas” debuted on the RS 100, but holiday music dominated the week after Thanksgiving

Elias Leight

Singer Mariah Carey performs during the "VH1 DIVAS HOLIDAY: UNSILENT NIGHT" show at The King's Theatre in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, NY, on December 2, 2016.(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Christmas music flooded the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. In what’s becoming an annual tradition, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returned to Number One, with more than 22 million streams. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” glided to Number Two (18.9 million streams), while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” took Number Three (18 million).

The eruption of these tracks pushed Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global hit “Dakiti” to Number Four. Megan Thee Stallion, and 24kgoldn were the only other acts with non-Christmas tunes in the Top Ten. Christmas tunes also accounted for a stunning 27 of the Top 40 most popular songs. 

Top Songs

The week of November 27, 2020
1

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey
Song Units 183.6K
2

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee
Song Units 157.2K
3

Jingle Bell Rock

Bobby Helms
Song Units 146.9K
4

Dakiti

Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny
Song Units 143.5K
5

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Andy Williams
Song Units 136.5K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Tracks from Bad Bunny’s surprise release El Último Tour Del Mundo offered one of the few reprieves from the Christmas takeover on the latest songs chart. “La Noche De Anoche,” a collaboration with Rosalía, debuted at Number 21 thanks to 10.7 million streams. “Te Mudaste” followed at Number 30 (9.9 million streams), and in total Bad Bunny launched ten new songs onto the RS 100. 

There was only one other notable non-Christmas debut on the latest RS 100: “Dicked Down in Dallas,” a lewd single that may become the breakout moment for the country singer-songwriter Trey Lewis. The track, written by Brent Gafford, Drew Trosclair, and Matt McKinney, came out on December 1st. It has amassed more than seven million streams since then; more impressively, it has earned over 28,000 downloads, and was one of the most downloaded tracks of the last week.  

But in December, nothing’s more viral than Christmas. “Dicked Down in Dallas” debuted behind Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells,” Dean Martin’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and the Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick,” among others.

See the full RS 100 here.

