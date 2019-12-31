 RS Charts: Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Dominates - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Continues to Dominate

Holiday songs accounted for 18 of the Top 20 entries on the latest RS 100

Mariah Carey

Roddy Ricch and Arizona Zervas accounted for the only non-holiday songs in the Top 20.

Christmas music continued to rule the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart this week, with holiday fare occupying nine of the Top Ten and 18 of the Top 20 spots on the chart. The biggest holiday song, of course, was — and maybe always will be — Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which racked up an additional 47 million streams in the latest tracking week. 

Brenda Lee provided Carey with respectable competition, earning more than 41 million streams on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Bobby Helms’ version of “Jingle Bell Rock” also amassed more than 40 million streams. Holiday favorites from Burl Ives, Andy Williams, Wham!, Jose Feliciano, Dean Martin, and the Ronettes rounded out the Top Ten. In total, more than 55 percent of the latest RS 100 was taken up by holiday songs. 

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Only two non-holiday songs had enough momentum to survive the Christmas deluge and stay afloat in the Top Twenty. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” a squeaky, forceful, 30 Roc-produced cut from his Number One album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, reached Number Five thanks to 28.5 million streams. And Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne” managed to hang on at Number 19 with 17.4 million streams. 

