RS Charts: Luke Combs’ ‘Forever After All’ Debuts at Number One

Luke Combs’ latest track defeats Ariana Grande’s “Positions” and becomes the first country song to top the RS 100 since “Old Town Road.”

Elias Leight

Photo (c) 2019 David Bergman for Sony Records Nashville -- Luke Combs photo shoot near Nashville, TN on May 1, 2019.

Luke Combs reissued his 'What You See Is What You Get' album with several new songs.

David Bergman*

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” won a hotly contested battle for Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s new single “Positions.” Combs’ muscular love ballad, which he co-wrote with Drew Parker and Robert Williford before releasing it as part of the deluxe reissue of What You See Is What You Get, earned nearly 25 million streams and close to 50,000 downloads. “Positions,” which amassed more streams than “Forever After All” but lagged behind it in downloads, debuted at Number Two. 

“Forever After All” marks the first time a country song has topped the chart since “Old Town Road” last summer. 

The rapper Jack Harlow enjoyed his second Top Ten hit in recent months with “Tyler Herro,” a track named in honor of the player on the Miami Heat. “Tyler Herro” earned 10.8 million streams, arriving at Number 10 on the RS 100, slightly above “Whats Poppin,” which has been a fixture on the chart’s upper reaches for several months. Harlow’s label-mate Ty Dolla $ign also enjoyed a new hit this week: “Spicy,” his collaboration with Post Malone, debuted at Number 15 with 8.5 million streams.

Top Songs

The week of October 23, 2020
1

Forever After All

Luke Combs
NEW!
Song Units 250K NEW!
2

positions

Ariana Grande
NEW!
Song Units 245K NEW!
3

Lemonade

Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav
Song Units 124.3K
4

Mood

24kgoldn
Song Units 116.9K
5

WAP

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 114.5K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Forever After All” was one of several songs from the What You See Is What You Get reissue that peppered the latest RS 100. It was followed by “The Other Guy” (Number 39), “Without You” (Number 52), “Cold as You” (Number 67), and “My Kinda Folk” (Number 92). In addition, the Saweetie and Jhene Aiko collaboration “Back to the Streets” arrived at Number 46, while H.E.R.’s “Damage,” which is built around a prominent sample of the Herb Alpert classic “Making Love in the Rain,” trailed right behind it at Number 47.

Next week, expect a slew of tracks from Grande’s new Positions album to debut high on the RS 100. See the full RS 100 here.

In This Article: Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Jhené Aiko, Luke Combs, Post Malone, RS Charts, Saweetie, Ty Dolla $ign

