RS Charts: Luke Combs’ ‘Forever After All’ Debuts at Number One

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” won a hotly contested battle for Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s new single “Positions.” Combs’ muscular love ballad, which he co-wrote with Drew Parker and Robert Williford before releasing it as part of the deluxe reissue of What You See Is What You Get, earned nearly 25 million streams and close to 50,000 downloads. “Positions,” which amassed more streams than “Forever After All” but lagged behind it in downloads, debuted at Number Two.

“Forever After All” marks the first time a country song has topped the chart since “Old Town Road” last summer.

The rapper Jack Harlow enjoyed his second Top Ten hit in recent months with “Tyler Herro,” a track named in honor of the player on the Miami Heat. “Tyler Herro” earned 10.8 million streams, arriving at Number 10 on the RS 100, slightly above “Whats Poppin,” which has been a fixture on the chart’s upper reaches for several months. Harlow’s label-mate Ty Dolla $ign also enjoyed a new hit this week: “Spicy,” his collaboration with Post Malone, debuted at Number 15 with 8.5 million streams.

Top Songs The week of October 23, 2020 1 Forever After All Luke Combs NEW! Song Units 250K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Nashville Top Cities New York, NY Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Song Streams 24.8M Top Cities New York, NY Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Record Label Columbia Nashville Columbia Nashville 2 positions Ariana Grande NEW! Song Units 245K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 26.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Republic Republic 3 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 124.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 4 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 116.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 14.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 5 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 114.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Chicago, IL Song Streams 14.7M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Forever After All” was one of several songs from the What You See Is What You Get reissue that peppered the latest RS 100. It was followed by “The Other Guy” (Number 39), “Without You” (Number 52), “Cold as You” (Number 67), and “My Kinda Folk” (Number 92). In addition, the Saweetie and Jhene Aiko collaboration “Back to the Streets” arrived at Number 46, while H.E.R.’s “Damage,” which is built around a prominent sample of the Herb Alpert classic “Making Love in the Rain,” trailed right behind it at Number 47.

Next week, expect a slew of tracks from Grande’s new Positions album to debut high on the RS 100. See the full RS 100 here.