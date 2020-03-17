RS Charts: Songs From Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Dominate the Top 100

Lil Uzi Vert is utterly dominant on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, with tracks from his new album Eternal Atake accounting for 14 of the Top 20.

The highest-performing songs matched up roughly with the album’s tracklist: The first song, “Baby Pluto,” debuted at Number One with nearly 33 million streams, the second song, “Lo Mein,” debuted at Number Three with more than 28 million streams, and the third song, “Silly Watch,” debuted at Number Four with 26.6 million streams. Other high performing tracks included “P2,” which knowingly echoes Uzi’s biggest hit, “XO Tour LLif3,” and “That Way,” which includes a nod to a major single from the Backstreet Boys.

The arrival of “Baby Pluto” at Number One ended a weeks-long reign for Uzi’s labelmate Roddy Ricch, who dominated the start of 2020 with “The Box.” “The Box” fell, but only slightly, landing at Number Two. Meanwhile, every one of Eternal Atake’s tracks debuted in the Top 40.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While Uzi owned the RS 100, other new tracks also enjoyed strong showings. Jhene Aiko’s “B.S.,” a duet with H.E.R., picked up 17.7 million streams, good for a Number Ten debut. Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” co-produced by the R&B ace Warren “Oak” Felder, arrived at Number 20 with 10.1 million streams.

Further down the chart, Benee climbed on to the RS 100 with “Supalonely.” “Supalonely” shares some of the disco revival qualities of Doja Cat’s “Say So” — driving beat, popping bass — and just like “Say So,” Benee’s track has performed well on TikTok, where it’s been used in more than 3.5 million videos. That is now translating to more than a million streams a day and a Number 75 debut on the RS 100.