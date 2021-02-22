 RS Charts: Lil Tjay and 6lack's 'Calling My Phone' Takes Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Lil Tjay and 6lack’s ‘Calling My Phone’ Storms to Number One

Taylor Swift’s new version of “Love Story” pushes the track to Number Four

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

6lack and lil tjay charts

Lil Tjay and 6lack's "Calling My Phone" launches to Number One on the RS 100

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” a mournful collaboration with the singer 6lack, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Lil Tjay initially teased the track, which concerns the messy aftermath of a breakup, online back in December. When it finally came out, it racked up 28.9 million streams its first week.

Cardi B’s “Up,” which debuted at Number One on the previous chart, fell to Number Three in its second week. Olivia Rodrigo’s former Number One “Drivers License” — now the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit — held at Number Two. And Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” jumped to Number  Four after the release of a re-recording dubbed “Taylor’s Version.” The new rendition of “Love Story,” which is grouped with the original in the same manner as a remix, accounted for the majority of the song’s 14.3 million streams.

“What It Feels Like,” a track featuring Jay-Z along with a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, debuted at Number 28 with 6.1 million streams. The single was included in the companion album for the new movie Judas and the Black Messiah, which also incorporated songs from H.E.R., Nas, Lil Durk, and Pooh Shiesty, among others.

Top Songs

The week of February 12, 2021
1

Calling My Phone

Lil Tjay, 6LACK
NEW!
Song Units 212.6K NEW!
2

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo
Song Units 151K
3

Up

Cardi B
Song Units 140K
4

Love Story (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift
NEW!
Song Units 137.1K NEW!
5

Save Your Tears

The Weeknd
Song Units 113.6K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” a disconsolate ballad from the R&B singer Giveon, originally came out nearly a year ago on the Take Time EP, but it has recently seen a surge of popularity — it was one of the Top 25 most popular sounds on TikTok last week, according to the analytics platform Chartmetric. That helped it debut on the latest RS 100 at Number 47. (Giveon has a separate single, “Like I Want You,” climbing at R&B radio.) Another song, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” — which has appeared in more than half a million TikTok clips to date — also arrived on the RS 100 at Number 48.

See the full RS 100 here.

