RS Charts: Lil Tjay and 6lack’s ‘Calling My Phone’ Storms to Number One

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” a mournful collaboration with the singer 6lack, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Lil Tjay initially teased the track, which concerns the messy aftermath of a breakup, online back in December. When it finally came out, it racked up 28.9 million streams its first week.

Cardi B’s “Up,” which debuted at Number One on the previous chart, fell to Number Three in its second week. Olivia Rodrigo’s former Number One “Drivers License” — now the subject of a Saturday Night Live skit — held at Number Two. And Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” jumped to Number Four after the release of a re-recording dubbed “Taylor’s Version.” The new rendition of “Love Story,” which is grouped with the original in the same manner as a remix, accounted for the majority of the song’s 14.3 million streams.

“What It Feels Like,” a track featuring Jay-Z along with a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, debuted at Number 28 with 6.1 million streams. The single was included in the companion album for the new movie Judas and the Black Messiah, which also incorporated songs from H.E.R., Nas, Lil Durk, and Pooh Shiesty, among others.

Top Songs The week of February 12, 2021 1 Calling My Phone Lil Tjay, 6LACK NEW! Song Units 212.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Records Song Streams 28.9M Record Label Columbia Records 2 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 151K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Song Streams 19M Record Label 3 Up Cardi B Song Units 140K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Atlantic Records Song Streams 16.5M Record Label Atlantic Records 4 Love Story (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift NEW! Song Units 137.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Song Streams 14.3M Record Label 5 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Song Units 113.6K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Republic Song Streams 13.6M Record Label Republic

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” a disconsolate ballad from the R&B singer Giveon, originally came out nearly a year ago on the Take Time EP, but it has recently seen a surge of popularity — it was one of the Top 25 most popular sounds on TikTok last week, according to the analytics platform Chartmetric. That helped it debut on the latest RS 100 at Number 47. (Giveon has a separate single, “Like I Want You,” climbing at R&B radio.) Another song, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” — which has appeared in more than half a million TikTok clips to date — also arrived on the RS 100 at Number 48.

