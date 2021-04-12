RS Charts: Lil Nas X Holds at Number One as Olivia Rodrigo Scores Major Debut

Lil Nas X spent a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The single earned 28 million streams and more than 14,000 downloads, maintaining its lead over Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” which picked up 23.5 million streams and 10,400 downloads.

Olivia Rodrigo landed in the Top Five with “Deja Vu,” the follow-up to her runaway hit “Drivers License.” While “Deja Vu” wasn’t as explosive as its predecessor — “Drivers License” debuted at Number One and stayed there for several weeks — Rodrigo’s single still amassed 17.3 million streams, launching at Number Three. “Deja Vu” was the only new song to debut in the Top Ten.

Top Songs The week of April 2, 2021 1 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X Song Units 229.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 28M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Song Units 199.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 23.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 3 deja vu Olivia Rodrigo NEW! Song Units 142.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Song Units 140.5K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 16.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Up Cardi B Song Units 128.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 15.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Demi Lovato enjoyed two new chart hits on the RS 100 following the release of Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. The leader was “Met Him Last Night” (Number 26), a collaboration with Ariana Grande that earned 8.3 million streams. “Dancing With the Devil” also picked up 6.2 million streams (Number 44).

In addition, Lil Tjay scored another Top 25 hit with “Run It Up” (10.1 million streams), which features the rappers Offset and Moneybagg Yo. “Run It Up” joins “Calling My Phone” (16 million streams), a popular collaboration between Lil Tjay and 6lack that sat at Number Eight, and “Headshot” (10.4 million streams), a cut with Polo G and Fivio Foreign that moved to Number 23.

Next week, expect multiple DMX songs to jump on to the RS 100 following the rapper’s tragic death at age 50 after suffering a heart attack. “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” and “Party Up” all saw large increases in streaming over the weekend.

See the full RS 100 here.