RS Charts: Lil Nas X Rides ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ to Number One

Lil Nas X scored his second Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” earning more than 20,000 downloads and more than 24 million streams. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” appeared earlier this year in a Super Bowl commercial. Its official release was accompanied by a music video that became an instant sensation — Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance before killing him and taking his place — and the release of 666 pairs of “Satan shoes” that made headlines by drawing a suit from Nike, which accused the rapper of trademark infringement.

All of this attention helped Lil Nas X knock Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” out of Number One after just a week at the top of the chart. That single, which features Giveon and Daniel Caesar, fell to Number Two. Bieber maintained seven songs on the RS 100.

Aside from Lil Nas X, the big winner on this week’s RS 100 was the rapper Rod Wave. Following the release of his SoulFly album, he had three songs in the Top Ten: “Tombstone,” with 19.1 million streams, “Street Runner” (17 million), and “Richer,” a collaboration with Polo G that earned 15.6 million streams. In total Rod Wave had 15 different songs on the RS 100, and seven in the Top 40.

Top Songs The week of March 26, 2021 1 MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X NEW! Song Units 209K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 24.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Song Units 206.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 24.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 3 Tombstone Rod Wave Song Units 136.5K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label ALAMO RECORDS Top Cities Atlanta, GA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Song Streams 19.1M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Record Label ALAMO RECORDS ALAMO RECORDS 4 Up Cardi B Song Units 132.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Song Units 125.5K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 14.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Moneybagg Yo jumped into the Top 25 with “Hard for the Next,” a collaboration with Future that picked up 9.6 million streams. “Hard for the Next” was trailed by Taylor Swift’s “You All Over Me” (Number 26, 8.3 million streams), a track written over a decade ago and just released with additional vocals from Marren Morris and new production from Aaron Dessner, who also helped Swift with her Number One albums Folklore and Evermore.

In addition, Coi Leray jumped to Number 48 with “Big Purr (Prrdd)” (7.6 million streams) a new collaboration with rising rapper Pooh Shiesty. “Big Purr (Prrdd)” is Leray’s second recent hit, following “No More Parties,” which sat at Number 28 with 9.2 million streams.

See the full RS 100 here.