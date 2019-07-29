RS Charts: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Holds at Number One on Rolling Stone Top 100

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” maintained its hold on the top of the Rolling Stone 100 this week. The track was streamed 23.7 million times.

The Top Ten was controlled mostly by the usual suspects — Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish. The one new entry came from Lil Tecca, whose single “Ransom” continues to stream at an impressive rate. “Ransom” was co-written and co-produced by Nick Mira, who also contributed to Juice WRLD’s breakout hits “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same.” “Ransom” is currently the Number One song in the U.S. on Spotify, where it’s picking up 1.3 million plays a day. It’s also the Number One song on SoundCloud.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by Song Units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Several stars launched new songs into the Top 40 this week. Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep” pulled in 9.3 million streams, good for a Number 15 debut. Taylor Swift’s brooding track “The Archer” arrived on the chart at Number 28, while Beyonce’s companion album to The Lion King sent a pair of singles into the Top 40, “Brown Skin Girl” and “Mood 4 Eva.” But the stars couldn’t quite keep up with the youngsters: Lil Baby and DaBaby’s new collaboration “Baby” was streamed 12 million times, resulting in a Number 12 debut.

The only other new song to arrive in the Top 40 was “China,” the Shaggy-referencing posse cut from Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, J Balvin, and Ozuna. Their song pays homage to Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me.” Daddy Yankee also used a throwback reggae hit, Snow’s “Informer,” to boost his own single “Con Calma” earlier this year.